The Village Closet donation center is calling for volunteers to help sort clothing and toy donations. Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Other times can be arranged.

The donation center, managed by the nonprofit organization It Takes a Village, serves about 1,600 families every year with free baby and kids' clothing, diapers, and other essential supplies for children. 

To learn more about the Village Closet and It Takes a Village’s other support programs, visit hilltownvillage.org or call 413-650-3640. Monetary donations are welcome.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

