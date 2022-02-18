Hilltown Community Health Center is partnering with the local Board of Health to hand out over 1,600 free Quidel COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Gateway Regional High School and R.H. Conwell Elementary School.
Staff will be offering the test kits in a drive-up fashion at each site; limit two test kits per person; open to ages 2+. No appointment, ID or insurance is required.
Anyone who shares this event on their Facebook page and follows HCHC will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Entries can be made through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Direct questions to HCHC at 413-667-3009, ext. 254. Masks will be provided on site if needed.