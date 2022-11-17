The Village Closet, a donation center offering baby and children’s clothing, diapers and other essential supplies, will celebrate Giving Tuesday by hosting a volunteer day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 East Main St.
Volunteers are needed to help sort, organize and beautify the Village Closet space. Refreshments will be available all day, and all volunteers will be entered to win prizes donated by local businesses.
The Village Closet is part of It Takes a Village, an organization providing free postpartum support to families in Western Massachusetts through home visits for families in the Hilltowns and parent support groups.
Monetary donations made at the Village Closet on Giving Tuesday will be matched by an anonymous donor.
Community members can sign up to volunteer or make a donation at hilltownvillage.org, or simply arrive at the Village Closet on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Children under 15 need a parent or guardian present while volunteering, and older teens may volunteer alone with parental permission. Community groups and businesses are welcome to send a team of volunteers together.
Information: 413-650-3640 or info@hilltownvilalge.org.