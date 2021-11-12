The Huntington Council on Aging has scheduled a bus trip to Newport, R.I., on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The venue has been changed from the Newport Playhouse to the Newport Wyndham Hotel due to Hurricane Ida flood damage at the Playhouse.
The trip includes transportation on a luxury Silver Fox Motor Coach, an ocean drive sightseeing tour, buffet at the Wyndham Hotel, the Playhouse's production of "Santa’s Murder Mystery," followed by a cabaret show. Seats cost $109.
The bus departs from the Huntington Town Hall at 8:15 a.m. and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Westfield at 8:45 a.m. To register, call Helen at the Huntington COA at 413-685-5667.