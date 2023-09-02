I-90 roadwork coming to five Berkshire County towns next week

Roadwork is slated for I-90 in these five Berkshire towns next week, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says. Drivers should expect delays.
Daytime and overnight hour pavement milling, slope stabilization, barrier setting and joint and drainage repair operations are coming to eastbound and westbound portions of the road in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge. The work will be conducted at various times and locations from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8.
Lane closures will be in place during the construction operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Becket/Otis
Slope stabilization operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 21.0 and mile marker 21.8 from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
Becket
Joint repairs will be conducted on I-90 westbound at mile marker 17.2 on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
Lee
Milling and paving operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound between mile marker 8.8 and mile marker 15.0, from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 8, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
West Stockbridge
Drainage repairs will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The work is expected to conclude by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Stockbridge
Temporary barrier setting will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.