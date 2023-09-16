I-90 roadwork slated for five Berkshire towns next week

I-90 roadwork is slated for these five Berkshire County towns next week, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Crews will be conducting daytime and overnight hour pavement milling, slope stabilization, bridge and drainage repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge. The work will be conducted at various times and locations from Monday through Friday.
Lane closures will be in place during the construction operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones. The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Becket/Otis
Slope stabilization operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 21.0 and mile marker 22.0 from Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday.
Lee
Milling operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 7.8 and mile marker 11.4, from Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday.
Paving operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound between mile marker 13.0 and mile marker 7.4, from Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday.
West Stockbridge
Drainage repairs will be conducted on I-90 eastbound between mile marker 3.0 and mile marker 5.0 on Monday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Stockbridge
Bridge repairs will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.