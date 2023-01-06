Williamstown: Cat & dog film fests benefit Humane Society

Images Cinema will present the NY Cat Film Festival and the NY Dog Film Festival over two consecutive weekends, Jan. 14-15 and Jan. 21-22. Viewers can support animals in need and enjoy a program of short films about their favorite four-legged family members at the same time.
Each program consists of short films from the world over, and 10 percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Berkshire Humane Society. Tracie Hotchner of New York City and Bennington, Vt., curates the festival each year. Each program is appropriate for all ages.
The Cat Film Festival will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15. The Sunday screening will be presented as a sensory-friendly screening, with the lights dimmed and the sound slightly lower than usual. All Sunday screenings at Images require masks for Safety Sundays.
The Dog Film Festival begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. The Saturday show is a dog-friendly screening. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to attend with a human counterpart. Dog admission is a $5 donation to the Berkshire Humane Society.
Images Cinema is located at 50 Spring St. Individual film descriptions can be found at imagescinema.org.