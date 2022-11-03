<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown" 'Wonderful Life' screenings with Images' new director

Images Cinema will present "It's a Wonderful Life" with new executive director Dan Hudson at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Hudson will introduce each show and talk about why this film is his favorite.

The Saturday show will be followed by a reception at The Log, down the street from Images, 50 Spring St. The reception is included with a ticket to the movie.

Both presentations of the film are free for Images Cinema members. Regular admission prices apply to all others. The reception is included with a ticket for the Saturday show.

Information: imagescinema.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

