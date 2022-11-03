Williamstown" 'Wonderful Life' screenings with Images' new director

Images Cinema will present "It's a Wonderful Life" with new executive director Dan Hudson at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Hudson will introduce each show and talk about why this film is his favorite.
The Saturday show will be followed by a reception at The Log, down the street from Images, 50 Spring St. The reception is included with a ticket to the movie.
Both presentations of the film are free for Images Cinema members. Regular admission prices apply to all others. The reception is included with a ticket for the Saturday show.
Information: imagescinema.org.