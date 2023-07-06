Images Cinema will present its annual all-ages Under the Stars summer outdoor movie series on four consecutive Sundays, July 9 to 30, in the Williams Science Quad. Movies will start at sundown, around 8 p.m.
Movies are free to attend. Concessions will be available onsite. The audience is invited to bring chairs and blankets, picnics and bug spray.
Films include "Turning Red" (2022), July 9; "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016), July 16; "Emma" (2020), July 23; and "The Muppets" (2011), July 30.
Rain date is Aug. 6. Visit imagescinema.org or call 413-458-1039 for more information.