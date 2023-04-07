Williamstown: Farming and food film festival lineup

Images Cinema will present "Fresh Fest," its 14th annual farming and food film festival, on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. This year’s films explore regenerative agriculture, growing cannabis and seed saving.
The mini-fest kicks off with an opening reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, featuring refreshments from Cricket Creek Farm and Wild Oats, followed by the screening of "Tending the Garden" with Jake Zieminski of Cavu Hemp in Cheshire at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's films include "To Which We Belong" with Topher Sabot of Cricket Creek Farm in Williamstown at 4:30 p.m. and "One Man Dies a Million Times" with Sharon Wyrrick of Many Forks Farm in Clarksburg at 7:30 p.m.
Fresh Fest 2023 is sponsored by the Williams College Center for Environmental Studies, Hachette Book Group, of which Storey Publishing is an imprint, and Wild Oats.
Admission for all events is a sliding scale suggested donation of $5-10.