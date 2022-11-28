Williamstown: '22 in Review film series

Images Cinema will present ’22 in Review, a series of six of the best films of 2022 that haven’t already shown at Images, over the first two weeks in December. Regular admission prices apply.
The schedule includes "Bodies Bodies Bodies" at 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; "Piggy" at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; "Funny Pages" at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5; "We’re All Going to the World’s Fair" at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8; "Something in the Dirt" at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and "Murina" at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Images Cinema is located at 50 Spring St. For more information, visit imagescinema.org.