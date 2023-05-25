Williamstown: Film screening to support Ukraine

The "Stand With Ukraine Through Film" project is coming to Images Cinema with a special screening of "The Guide" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Featured everywhere from "Good Morning America" to Capitol Hill, the project has raised more than $150,000 to support Ukraine and continues to grow.
Tickets are available for purchase at imagescinema.org and patrons will contribute as they wish. Donations will be also accepted through QR codes placed in the lobby for moviegoers to scan, and donation jars will also be placed on-site. All event proceeds will go toward supporting Ukraine.
For information about the project, visit standwithukrainethroughfilm.org.