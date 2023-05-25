<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Film screening to support Ukraine

The "Stand With Ukraine Through Film" project is coming to Images Cinema with a special screening of "The Guide" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Featured everywhere from "Good Morning America" to Capitol Hill, the project has raised more than $150,000 to support Ukraine and continues to grow.

Tickets are available for purchase at imagescinema.org and patrons will contribute as they wish. Donations will be also accepted through QR codes placed in the lobby for moviegoers to scan, and donation jars will also be placed on-site. All event proceeds will go toward supporting Ukraine.

For information about the project, visit standwithukrainethroughfilm.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

