Williamstown: Images Cinema offers new classics programming

Images Cinema announces a new quarterly structure to present more classics and repertory cinema.

Under the leadership of new executive director Dan Hudson, Images will offer three classics series: Young@Heart brings family programming to film fans of all ages; Nightmare on Spring Street brings late night chills and thrills to adventurous audiences; and Cinema Redux showcases remastered and rediscovered films for curious cinephiles.

Every three months, a new theme will tie the three series together. The new year kicks off with an East Asian theme.

Young@Heart features films by Hayao Miyazaki: "My Neighbor Totoro" on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8; "Ponyo" in February; and "Panda! Go Panda!" in March.

Cinema Redux highlights three films by Wong Kar-Wai: "Chungking Express" on Jan. 18; "In the Mood for Love" in February; and "Happy Together" in March.

Nightmare on Spring Street highlights Korean genre films, "Train to Busan" directed by Yeon Sang-ho on Jan. 20; Park Chan-wook’s "Thirst" in February; and Bong Joon-ho's "The Host" in March.

For more information and showtimes, visit imagescinema.org.

