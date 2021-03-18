North Adams
Green Living talk on emissions
Angela Sanguinetti, research environmental psychologist at the University of California, Davis, will give a talk titled "How Emissions Information Can Prompt Travelers to Purchase Greener Flights" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Green Living Seminar Series.
Sanguinetti's research interests center on how the design of the built environment, including our communities, homes and vehicles, impacts our behavior and well-being.
The webinars are free and open to the public; community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. Seminars take place weekly through April 14.
Massachusetts
Brain Injury Assoc. slates conference
The Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts will host its 39th annual conference online on Wednesday and Thursday.
The conference will feature the latest research in the field of brain injury, discuss new therapies, and provide support and guidance for brain injury survivors, caregivers and professionals.
The keynote, "One Family's Journey of Letting Go of What Was and Learning to Live Well with What Is," will be delivered by Pat and Tammy McLeod whose son suffered a brain injury while playing football.
Those interested in participating in the annual conference can visit biama.org for more information.
Sheffield
Online chess class for beginners
Bushnell-Sage Library will present a one hour beginner's chess class with Glenn Davison at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The session can include adults, teens and children ages 8 and up. Teaching is done online with examples, interaction, animations, and quizzes; a chess set is unnecessary.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/237w4rvz.
Williamstown
Artist to discuss Clark installation
Artist Jennie C. Jones will discuss her site-specific installation in the Clark’s "Ground/work" exhibition with Kimberly Juanita Brown, associate professor at Dartmouth College and author of "The Repeating Body: Slavery's Visual Resonance in the Contemporary," at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.
"Ground/work," the Clark’s first outdoor exhibition, consists of newly commissioned site-responsive installations by six contemporary artists set throughout the woodland trails and open meadows of the 140-acre campus.
Jones' sculpture, "These (Mournful) Shores," is a contemporary take on an Aeolian harp, whose strings are activated by the shifting winds and weather patterns on the Clark's site.
The talk will be broadcast live. Visit clarkart.edu/events to register. Registrants will receive an email with a private link to the webcast before the event.