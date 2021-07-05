Tanglewood talks return to library
The Lenox Library welcomes Jeremy Yudkin for his 39th season of Tanglewood pre-concert talks, beginning July 10. All talks will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays in the Roche Reading Park, located next to the library at 18 Main St.
Yudkin is professor of music and co-director of the Center for Beethoven Research at Boston University. The free series kicks off with “Beethoven’s Best, with The Great Romantics” (Sibelius and Dvorak) on July 10.
Visit lenoxlib.org/events for the complete schedule.
Line painting on North Street
Line painting is scheduled for North Street on the evenings of Tuesday and Wednesday. The work will begin by Park Square and continue to Berkshire Medical Center.
As painting will occur in the evenings, parking restrictions will be in effect starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, and 8 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
The schedule is subject to change, based on weather conditions.
Gallery opens doors for annual art show
The Spencertown Academy Arts Center is opening its gallery doors to present its sixth Members’ Art Show featuring works made by academy community members.
The exhibit can be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 10 through Aug. 8.
Admission is free, and most of the artworks are for sale; a portion of the proceeds benefits the academy.
The academy is located at 790 State Route 203. For more information, email info@spencertownacademy.org.