Great Barrington
CHP offering help with ACA insurance
The deadline for enrollment in state-subsidized ACA health insurance plans is Jan. 23, and the Community Health Program enrollment team is available to assist customers.
Unlike in previous years, the Open Enrollment period will not be extended this year in Massachusetts. However, federal COVID-19 relief funding provides qualified applicants with additional monthly premium assistance.
The Open Enrollment team is also available for a wide range of insurance help and support throughout the year — not just during the annual Open Enrollment period.
Health insurance is mandatory for Massachusetts residents, and the Massachusetts Health Connector program connects residents with plans serving their geographical region.
For an appointment with a CHP enrollment specialist, call 413-717-6268 or email enrollment@chpberkshires.org.
Lenox
Sanctuary registering for nature programs
Mass Audubon is registering participants for its final two January workshops at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 472 West Mountain Road.
"Winter Bird Feeding and Birding Basics" will be led by Zach Adams from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $12, $10 members.
Participants will spend time at Pleasant Valley viewing the feeders, learning how and what to feed birds, as well as going for a short walk and learning some tips for beginner bird watchers.
"Beavers in Winter," a free program led by Adams and Dale Abrams, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.
Participants will take a short walk over sloping and sometimes wet or rocky trails to explore the beaver ponds and wetlands that they have constructed.
Dress for the weather and prepare for uneven terrain for both programs. Snowshoes or other traction assistance may be required depending on conditions.
Preregistration is required for both programs at massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.