BSRCC announces free wellness program
Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering a new free fitness and wellness program, titled “New Year Renew,” today through Jan. 15. Registration is open, and there are many ways to participate.
Participants who earn the most points during the program win prizes to the center: a one-month membership for yourself and a friend; one free personal training session; BSRCC face masks; and a two-week trial membership.
One way to earn New Year Renew points is to participate in a free nutrition seminar offered by Stephanie MacLeay from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, via Zoom. The seminar teaches how to set clear intentions and break through self-limiting beliefs to live a healthier life.
To register and learn more, visit berkshiresouth.org/?s=new+year+renew.
Christmas tree pickup schedule
Christmas tree pickup in January will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule. A breakdown of the schedule includes the following servicing information:
• The weeks of Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, Casella Waste Systems will pick up trees on the Monday and Friday routes;
• The weeks of Jan. 16 and Jan. 30, Casella will pick up trees along the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
For more information, call 413-499-9330.
‘Stay Woke’ author to discuss anti-racism
The Scoville Memorial Library is hosting a talk by author Tehama M. Lopez Bunyasi at 2 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Bunyasi, assistant professor at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University, will discuss her co-authored book, “Stay Woke: A People’s Guide to Making All Black Lives Matter,” and expound upon how to continue the commitment to anti-racism in a Biden-Harris administration.
For more information and to register, visit scovillelibrary.org/event/.