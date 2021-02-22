Lee
In-person learning milestone celebration
St. Mary's School on Thursday will celebrate its 100 days of in-person learning for the 2020-2021 academic year with a fun-filled day of friendly competition, including STEM — science, technology engineering and math — and art projects, classroom door decorating and more.
Because of appropriate safety precautions like masking, distancing and hand washing, St. Mary's has not experienced any spread of COVID-19 since opening its doors to in-person learning Aug. 31.
St. Mary's has held classes for approximately 110 students ranging from preschool through eighth grade this year. The Lee campus is one of 14 Western Massachusetts schools operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, all of which have offered traditional in-person education for this academic year. Enrollment has increased by approximately 25 percent over last year.
Pittsfield
OLLI slates online lecture, open house
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College announces a lecture and an open house, both available via Zoom.
OLLI's Distinguished Speakers Series will present BCC professor Chris Laney speaking on "Are Conspiracy Theories Out to Get Us?" at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The lecture will look briefly at the way conspiracy theories have developed in American history, and at some frameworks for recognizing conspiracism and pushing back against its most harmful variants.
The talk costs $10 for members of OLLI or the Berkshire Museum, and $15 for the general public. To register, visit berkshireolli.org/programs, or call 413-236-2190 to register by phone with a credit card.
OLLI will present a free, online open house for its spring semester at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will hear from OLLI's instructors and get a sneak peek of the spring semester of online, noncredit courses in the arts, literature, science and social science.
For more information and to register, visit berkshireolli.org/programs.
Pittsfield
Phlebotomy tech program at BCC
Berkshire Community College is offering its Phlebotomy Technician Certificate this spring, with classes starting on Tuesday. The noncredit program provides hybrid (classroom and online) instruction, laboratory simulation and clinical site placement to train phlebotomy technicians.
Phlebotomists or phlebotomy technicians primarily draw blood, which then is used for different kinds of medical laboratory testing.
For more information, or to register for this certificate program, visit shop.berkshirecc.edu or contact Elena Nuciforo, director of Workforce Development: Healthcare, at enuciforo@berkshirecc.edu.