Pittsfield: Inaugural dance festival issues call for dancers

Wandering Dance Society announces the inaugural Wandering Dance Festival, a week of classes, workshops and events taking place throughout Pittsfield from Nov. 12 and 17, culminating in a final performance on Nov. 18 at the Colonial Theatre.
The festival is accepting submissions from local and regional movement and dance artists for their work to be included at the final performance. Submissions should be family-friendly and dance focused, though multidisciplinary forms will be considered.
To apply, fill out the Call for Dancers form at milltownfoundation.org/wandering-dance-society. The deadline to apply is Aug. 25.
Applicants of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are eligible to apply. Email questions to info@milltownfoundation.org.