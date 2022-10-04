Fifteen tribal nations, including the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans, will gather in the Berkshires to honor Indigenous Peoples' Day from Oct. 8 to 10.
The inaugural Northeast Council for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a convening of the native leaders, will take place at Kripalu. Although the council meeting is private, an Indigenous Voices Panel will be livestreamed from Kripalu at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
"Honoring Native America," a program of music, keynote speakers and a presentation of the first NAACP Indigenous Award, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington. Tickets are $25, free for students.
An Indigenous Peoples' Day Ceremonial Walk with Gordon Williams and his Stockbridge-Munsee Powwow Drum Family will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Giggle Park, 334 Main St., Great Barrington.
Reservations are required for the public events at allianceforaviablefuture.org.
In addition, Berkshire Community Action is organizing an Indigenous Peoples’ Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, on The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield.