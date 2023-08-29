Pittsfield: Overdose Awareness standout, vigil planned

Agencies and individuals involved with the Berkshire Overdose Addiction Prevention Collaborative and the HEALing Communities Study will be hosting two events recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.
Berkshire Harm Reduction and other coalition partners will hold a “standout” from noon to 1 p.m. in Park Square. The event is aimed at increasing awareness of the risk of overdose, particularly the growing presence of fentanyl in cocaine and counterfeit pills. They will be educating and handing out naloxone, test strips and related materials.
Living In Recovery will host a remembrance vigil at 6:30 p.m. at The Common, 100 First St., followed by a walk to Park Square in remembrance of the 48 Berkshire County lives lost in 2022 and to honor the friends and family members left behind.
All are welcome to attend.