Great Barrington: Internet access survey participation urged

Town officials are urging residents to participate in the Digital Equity Survey developed by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute to help improve internet access and digital equity.
The five-minute anonymous survey is available at tinyurl.com/muppxf76 until Aug. 31.
This survey will help inform the state’s investment of historic funding and future investments to provide improved connectivity for all residents of Massachusetts. The goal is to increase access to education, healthcare, civic engagement, economic, and other opportunities.
Locally, the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission will begin work on Digital Equity Planning in 13 Berkshire County communities, as part of the state's effort to ensure equitable access and affordability of broadband to residents who need it.