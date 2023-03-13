<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Interpretive hike explores state park

Join Williamstown Rural Lands naturalist Dana Williams for an easy 1.5 mile hike to explore the fields at Taconic Trail State Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Meet at the Taconic Trail State Park pullout along Route 2.

Participants will learn how the landscape seen today was formed, natural field succession and the importance of meadow habitats for native pollinators. 

To register for this free event and for more information, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

