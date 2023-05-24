<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Chatham, N.Y.: Japanese-American internment lecture

The Columbia County Libraries Association and Chatham Public Library honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with a special Zoom lecture with civil rights attorney Peter H. Irons at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

His talk will provide a historical look behind the scenes into the internment of Americans of Japanese descent during World War II.

Irons, who represented Japanese-Americans whose internment convictions were overturned in the 1980s, will discuss the historical elements that led to the internment convictions and tell the story of the Japanese-Americans who fought for justice.

Email columbiacountylibraries@gmail.com to register and receive the Zoom link for this free program.

Past programs can be viewed via columbiacountylibraries.org or the Columbia County Libraries Association's YouTube channel.

Information: 518-392-3666 or chatham.lib.ny.us.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

