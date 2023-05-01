<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Monterey: Japanese calligraphy workshop offered

The Monterey Community Center at 468 Main Road will hold a Shodo workshop with instructor Michelle Arnot from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 8. 

Shodo is Japanese calligraphy, the art of writing and drawing with pen, ink and brush on washi paper. Arnot holds a license in this art form from the Japanese Calligraphy Society.

Workshop participants will earn to create pictorial characters. The fee is $10 cash or check.

Preregister by May 5 by calling 413-528-3600 or emailing montereycommunitycenter@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

