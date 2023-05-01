Monterey: Japanese calligraphy workshop offered

The Monterey Community Center at 468 Main Road will hold a Shodo workshop with instructor Michelle Arnot from 1 to 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Shodo is Japanese calligraphy, the art of writing and drawing with pen, ink and brush on washi paper. Arnot holds a license in this art form from the Japanese Calligraphy Society.
Workshop participants will earn to create pictorial characters. The fee is $10 cash or check.
Preregister by May 5 by calling 413-528-3600 or emailing montereycommunitycenter@gmail.com.