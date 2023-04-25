West Stockbridge: Moscariello exhibiting at Main Street gallery

Jaye Alison Moscariello of Sandisfield, an award-winning artist and filmmaker, will be exhibiting her seascape triptychs and landscapes painted in the Berkshires and California, from April 27 through May 9, at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St.
A reception for her exhibit, "For the Love of Land and Sea (from my window)," is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, with live music by Moscariello's husband, composer Bill Taylor, who is pianist for the West Stockbridge Village Congregational Church.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.