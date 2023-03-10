Huntington: COA bus trip to Jersey Tenors show

The Huntington Council on Aging is sponsoring a day trip to the Aqua Turf in Plantsville, Conn., for the Jersey Tenors show and luncheon on Thursday, April 13.
The luncheon show includes a full course meal featuring chicken parmesan and baked scrod. The cost is $119 per person, $99 for Huntington residents, and includes round trip transportation, the meal and show.
The bus will depart at 9:30 a.m. from the Huntington Town Hall on Route 20 and will return at approximately 5 p.m.
Payment is due by March 31. Call Helen Speckels at 413-685-5667 for reservations or more information.