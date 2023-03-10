<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Huntington: COA bus trip to Jersey Tenors show

The Huntington Council on Aging is sponsoring a day trip to the Aqua Turf in Plantsville, Conn., for the Jersey Tenors show and luncheon on Thursday, April 13.

The luncheon show includes a full course meal featuring chicken parmesan and baked scrod. The cost is $119 per person, $99 for Huntington residents, and includes round trip transportation, the meal and show.

The bus will depart at 9:30 a.m. from the Huntington Town Hall on Route 20 and will return at approximately 5 p.m.

Payment is due by March 31. Call Helen Speckels at 413-685-5667 for reservations or more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

