Western Massachusetts: Stress reduction self-care series

Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts is offering “Building Resilience from Within,” a six-week self-care series for caregivers and anyone experiencing heightened stress in their lives.
The program will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 through Dec. 8, via Zoom. The class will not meet on Thanksgiving Day.
Participants will learn simple techniques to build core resilience, balance the nervous system and deepen a healthy connection to their body. All ages are welcome and all exercises can be done seated or standing.
The program is free and open to the public. Drop-ins are welcome. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/5btsm24p or by calling 413-737-2601.