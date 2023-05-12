Pittsfield: Crane papermaker to present program

Dennis Croughwell from The Crane Museum of Papermaking will present “The Art of Papermaking” at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
Croughwell, a papermaker for more than 40 years with Crane and a docent with the Crane Museum, will review papermaking history from 1770 to the present, including Crane’s ties to the American Revolution, the development of paper for banknotes, and anti-counterfeiting technologies from the 1800s to the future.
This free program will be presented as part of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' Connecting with Community Series and will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60. Lunch reservations are required before 9 a.m. Thursday by calling 413-442-2200.
For more information, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.