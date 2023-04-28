Pittsfield: Jewish Federation holding current events seminar

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires welcomes Professor Steven Rubin for another in his in-person series of current events seminars at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
This free program will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age or $7 for all others.
Lunch reservations are required before 9 a.m. on the day of the program by calling 413-442-2200
Rubin is professor emeritus and former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Adelphi University, Garden City, N.Y.
For more information, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.