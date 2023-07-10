Great Barrington: Jewish Federation hosting author talk

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' Knosh & Knowledge series will welcome author Letty Cottin Pogrebin at 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road
Pogrebin will talk about her acclaimed and controversial family memoir, "Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy." Joining her will be moderator Rabbi Shira Stern.
The book tells the story of three generations of complicated, intense 20th-century Jews for whom the desire to fit in and the fear of public humiliation either drove their aspirations or crushed their spirit.
Books will be available for purchase or bring your own copy for signing by the author.
This event is sponsored by JFB and is part of Jewish Literary Voices, a Federation Series in collaboration with Jewish Book Council.
Information: jewishberkshires.org.