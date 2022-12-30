Pittsfield: Jewish immigration virtual program

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a virtual program, "From Shtetl to Ellis Island: The Untold Story," at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Leah Kaplan will create a picture of what the turn-of-the-20th-century voyage was like, with details about the immigration process, the prevalent conditions, and the rules imposed on immigrants who had little money to travel.
Following her extensive study at five major research institutions, including the Red Star Line Museum of Immigration in Antwerp, Kaplan will relate stories of these immigrants and share some surprising facts.
To register, visit jewishberkshires.org.