<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Jewish immigration virtual program

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a virtual program, "From Shtetl to Ellis Island: The Untold Story," at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Leah Kaplan will create a picture of what the turn-of-the-20th-century voyage was like, with details about the immigration process, the prevalent conditions, and the rules imposed on immigrants who had little money to travel.

Following her extensive study at five major research institutions, including the Red Star Line Museum of Immigration in Antwerp, Kaplan will relate stories of these immigrants and share some surprising facts.

To register, visit jewishberkshires.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all