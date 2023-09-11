Pittsfield: Dick Macht to relate autobiographical stories

Educator, writer, raconteur, and Yiddish scholar Dick Macht will present "Moments to Remember: Stories About Living and Loving," an in-person reading of autobiographical short stories, at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
This free program is presented as part of Jewish Federation of the Berkshires’ Connecting With Community series and will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $3 for adults over 60 or $7 for all others. Lunch reservations are required and can be made by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. Thursday.