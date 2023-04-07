<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Jewish Federation plans Holocaust remembrance

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a community commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a screening of "Passage to Sweden" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema, 39 South St.

In addition, a family story will be told by Agi Sardi, daughter of a Holocaust survivor saved by Swedish intervention. Candle-lighting and prayers of remembrance led by Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch will follow the film.

Space is limited. Register on the calendar of events listing at jewishberkshires.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all