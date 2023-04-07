Pittsfield: Jewish Federation plans Holocaust remembrance

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present a community commemoration of Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a screening of "Passage to Sweden" at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the Berkshire Museum’s Little Cinema, 39 South St.
In addition, a family story will be told by Agi Sardi, daughter of a Holocaust survivor saved by Swedish intervention. Candle-lighting and prayers of remembrance led by Rabbi Liz P.G. Hirsch will follow the film.
Space is limited. Register on the calendar of events listing at jewishberkshires.org.