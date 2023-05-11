<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Jewish Federation collecting granola

In celebration of the Jewish festival of Shavuot, Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is conducting "Granola for Good," a healthy granola collection, through May 31.

The community is invited to donate packaged whole grain granola or granola bars for distribution to local shelters and food pantries.

Drop-off locations include The Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St., Great Barrington; Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, 270 State Road, Great Barrington; Concepts of Art, 65 Church St., Lenox; Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St., Pittsfield; and Williams College Bookstore, Williamstown.

