Pittsfield: Jewish American history two-part series

Fitchburg State University Professor Michael Hoberman will present a two-part series on the present-day legacy of early Jewish American history as part of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires' Connecting with Community series. Both sessions will take place at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road.
Hoberman will present "The Touro Synagogue: Shrine to Religious Freedom" on Thursday, Aug. 24, and "Family Stories about Colonial-Era Jews" on Thursday, Aug. 31. Both programs begin at 10:45 a.m. and will be followed by a kosher hot lunch.
Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60. Lunch reservations are required before 9 a.m. on the day of the program at 413-442-2200.
For more information, visit the calendar at jewishberkshires.org.