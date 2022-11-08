<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Diplomat to deliver Middle East update

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host a Middle East update presented by Ambassador Dennis Ross at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. This free program will be streamed online.

Following Israel’s most recent parliamentary election, as well as America's congressional midterms, Ross will provide an inside assessment of the changing strategies and geopolitics in Israel and the Middle East. A question and answer session will follow.

Visit the calendar of events page at jewishberkshires.org to register and receive a link via email.

