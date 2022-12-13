Pittsfield: Jewish Federation to 'Shine A Light' on antisemitism

Amid a widespread rise in antisemitism in North America and around the world, Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light (shinealighton.com), a comprehensive national initiative to illuminate the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement and advocacy.
Shine A Light uses the story of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, to champion the message that light can dispel darkness.
JFB will spotlight modern forms of antisemitism and share educational resources and advocacy opportunities through a targeted social media and online campaign through the end of Hanukkah on Dec. 26.
In conjunction with its online campaign, JFB will also host a community menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Mount in Lenox, in conjunction with NightWood immersive outdoor sound and light experience.
In addition, scholar Charles Asher Small will present a virtual program, "Contemporary Jew Hatred in Universities and Popular Culture in America," on Jan. 26.
Visit jewishberkshires.org for more information.