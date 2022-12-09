Anita Norich, professor emerita of English Language and Literature and Judaic Studies at the University of Michigan, will present “Hiding in Plain Sight: Women Writers in Yiddish Literature” at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, via Zoom for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.
Yiddish novels written by women have remained largely unknown because they were never translated into English or never published as books. Until Norich began translating and publishing these novels and stories, there had been only one book of Yiddish fiction by a female writer translated into English.
Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for the Zoom link.