Berkshire County: Jewish Federation conducting pajama drive

The PJ Library Pajama Drive conducted by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires returns to help the many children in the community who may lack the comfort of warm sleepwear. The drive runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 4.
JFB has teamed up with Carr Hardware to offer drop-off of brand-new pajamas, sizes newborn to teen, at the following locations: Carr Hardware sites at 256 Main St., Great Barrington; 489 Pittsfield Road, Lenox; and 179 State Road, North Adams; and Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South St., Pittsfield.
Monetary donations towards the purchase of pajamas are also welcome.
Donations will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in Pittsfield and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.
Information: Molly Meador, 413-442-4360, ext. 14, or mmeador@jewishberkshires.org.