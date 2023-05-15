<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee: Jewish Federation sets community day

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites the public to its annual community day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer St.

The event kicks off Super Tzedakah Week and the 2023 Community Campaign, "Plant the Seeds that Make Our Community Bloom!"

Community day includes ice cream, cows, eco-crafts, mitzvah activities, community tables, music, and more.

Whole grain granola or granola bars will be collected for distribution to local shelters and food pantries as part of JFB's community Granola for Good food drive.

The rain date is June 11. For more information, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all