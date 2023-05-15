Lee: Jewish Federation sets community day

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites the public to its annual community day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer St.
The event kicks off Super Tzedakah Week and the 2023 Community Campaign, "Plant the Seeds that Make Our Community Bloom!"
Community day includes ice cream, cows, eco-crafts, mitzvah activities, community tables, music, and more.
Whole grain granola or granola bars will be collected for distribution to local shelters and food pantries as part of JFB's community Granola for Good food drive.
The rain date is June 11. For more information, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.