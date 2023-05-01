Berkshire County: Jewish foundation seeks grant proposals

The Jewish Women's Foundation of the Berkshires is soliciting grant proposals from nonprofit organizations for specific projects or programs that meet unmet needs in the community and support social action.
The JWFB will provide local organizations with funds to help them address clients' basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter; promote client self-sufficiency through the provision of such services as literacy training and legal aid; or empower youth and young adults.
Jewish and non-Jewish nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants up to $5,000.
The application will be available online at tinyurl.com/3srf9rcs beginning May 1. Application deadline is May 31. Final decisions will be announced in September.
For information about the grants program, email jwfberkshires@gmail.com.