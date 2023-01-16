Pittsfield: Jews of Color share stories in virtual performance

The Braid, a Jewish story company, will present “True Colors: Stories from Jews of Color Exploring Identity and Community” at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, via Zoom for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.
The free program includes humorous, revealing and inspiring stories about being a Jew in modern times. A moderated Q&A by DEI consultant and actor/writer Joshua Silverstein will follow the performance.
To register, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org. For more information about The Braid, visit the-braid.org.