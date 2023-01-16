<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Jews of Color share stories in virtual performance

The Braid, a Jewish story company, will present “True Colors: Stories from Jews of Color Exploring Identity and Community” at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, via Zoom for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.

The free program includes humorous, revealing and inspiring stories about being a Jew in modern times. A moderated Q&A by DEI consultant and actor/writer Joshua Silverstein will follow the performance.

To register, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org. For more information about The Braid, visit the-braid.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

