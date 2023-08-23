<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Retired educator named parade grand marshal

Retired teacher Jim Holmes has been selected as the grand marshal for the 67th annual Fall Foliage Parade presented by 1Berkshire. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in downtown North Adams.

This year’s parade theme is "Once Upon a Time in North Berkshire," a celebration of children’s books and fairytales.

Holmes has been connected to education in North Berkshire for decades having served as a teacher, a school committee member and most recently working with the North Adams Police Department on its reading to children program.

In 2013, Holmes was selected Teacher of the Year. As a retiree, he is a substitute teacher at St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Adams. 

Visit 1berkshire.com for more information about parade participation and sponsorship.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

