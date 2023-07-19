Pittsfield: Kids' Place slates Jimmy Bernardo memorial ride

Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center Inc. announces the 28th annual Jimmy Bernardo Memorial Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 5, to benefit victims of child abuse. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Kids' Place, 63 Wendell Ave., and kickstands go up at 11 a.m.
Rider registration is $25. The hour-long ride crosses into New York via Routes 20 and 22, back into Massachusetts on Routes 2 and 7, and ends at the Tavern at the A, 303 Crane Ave., for Jimmy's After Party.
The party begins at noon with live music by Justin and Rizo, The Pug and John Show and Holly Slade, a 50/50 raffle, and food and drink for purchase. Admission is free and all are welcome.
All proceeds support the Kids’ Place, Berkshire County’s children’s advocacy center with offices in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington. Visit KidsPlaceOnline.org for more information on keeping kids safe.