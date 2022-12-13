Pittsfield: Jingle Bell Run for Santa Toy Fund

Berkshire Running Center, located in the Allendale Shopping Center's lower level, will be hosting the Jingle Bell Walk/Run, a fundraiser for the Eagle Santa Toy Fund, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Participants can either walk or run the 5K course. Festive holiday costumes are encouraged. All money raised from a raffle will go directly to the Santa Toy Fund.
The Santa Toy Fund distributes holiday gift certificates redeemable at Walmart, allowing families to choose gifts for their children ages 3 to 11. Children 2 and younger receive a gift chosen by the Toy Fund.
The Berkshire Running Center will also host a morning of free yoga, dance and fitness classes beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. For details, use the free Mindbody app or contact Berkshire Running Center directly at 413-344-4472.
To make a donation to the Jingle Bell raffle, contact Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerrunningcenter.com.