Williamstown: Lawmakers hosting town hall forum

State Rep. John Barrett III and state Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” town hall forum from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Williams College Faculty House, 968 Main St.
The event is open to the public and will also be accessible via Zoom. Email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov for the Zoom link.
The legislators will share legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing Western Massachusetts and Williamstown.