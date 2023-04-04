<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Lawmakers hosting town hall forum

State Rep. John Barrett III and state Sen. Paul Mark will take questions and invite comments at a “ReMarks and Refreshments” town hall forum from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Williams College Faculty House, 968 Main St.

The event is open to the public and will also be accessible via Zoom. Email Casey Pease at casey.pease@masenate.gov for the Zoom link.

The legislators will share legislative updates from the State House before taking questions and comments from attendees and engaging in a conversation about opportunities and challenges facing Western Massachusetts and Williamstown.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

