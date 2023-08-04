John Fish resigns from Washington Select Board triggering special election to fill his vacancy

WASHINGTON — The resignation of Select Board member John Fish, effective June 30, has triggered the scheduling of a special election to fill his seat.
Nomination papers are now available for those interested in running. The town clerk is available Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. to take out papers. A minimum of 20 signatures from registered voters who reside in Washington are required. Signed nomination papers are due to the town clerk by Aug. 31.
The special election will take place noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road.