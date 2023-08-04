<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
John Fish resigns from Washington Select Board triggering special election to fill his vacancy

John Fish of Washington

Washington Select Board member John Fish has resigned triggering a special election in the town.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERkSHIRE EAGLE

WASHINGTON — The resignation of Select Board member John Fish, effective June 30, has triggered the scheduling of a special election to fill his seat.

Nomination papers are now available for those interested in running. The town clerk is available Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. to take out papers. A minimum of 20 signatures from registered voters who reside in Washington are required. Signed nomination papers are due to the town clerk by Aug. 31.

The special election will take place noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road.

 

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

