Great Barrington: Staber to receive FAA pilot award

John H. Staber of Old Chatham, N.Y., formerly of Great Barrington, will receive the Federal Aviation Administration's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from Adina M. Papp, FAA Safety Team Program manager, at noon Saturday, May 13, at the Great Barrington Airport, Route 71.
The award commemorates over 50 years of accident-free flying and Staber's devotion to teaching others during much of his career. While Staber is certified to fly most Beech, Cessna and Piper light aircraft, he has also specialized in maintaining and teaching the art of seaplane flying in Lake Amphibians.
He received his private pilot license in December 1963 at the Great Barrington Airport and over the next few years added on a Commercial Pilot Certificate, instrument rating, instructor rating, multi-engine land rating, and seaplane rating.
Staber has flown all over the United States and much of Canada and has accumulated over 6,200 flight hours, mostly in Lake Amphibians teaching others to fly. He is a director of the Lake Amphibian Club, the purpose of which is to make the owners of amphibians safer pilots. He retired from flying in November 2021 after 58 years.
Staber spent many years in the Berkshires, teaching and flying charter from Great Barrington before moving to Old Chatham where he spent many years restoring the original Lake Amphibian in his garage. Once restored, he flew it from the airport in Great Barrington in 2010.