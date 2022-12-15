<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Watson Fund reaches $15K

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received additional donations totaling $5,060. To date, the fund has received $15,265 toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

Today's gifts

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $25

Happy Holidays

Eugene Dellea $100

David H. Strassler $100

Judianne O’Brien $50

Victorine and James Torrico $100

Mildred and Pat Parsons $25

Great Barrington Rotary Club $1,000

Blackwell’s Pools and Patios — Nancy and Jason Blackwell $500

Wayne Woodard $200

Gary and Andrew from Barrington Brewery $300

Ed and Ruth McCormick $100

In lieu of cards

Lynn and Bill Barry $100

In memory of 

Michael Obanhein and Steve Goretti, from Jim and Kim Obanhein $50

Dana Bartholomew, from Beth Bartholomew $200

Garrett Norton, Dick and Nancy Boyer, Clifford and Louise Moriarty, from Michael and Anne Moriarty and family $250

Dad, Billy Owens and Christine Owens, from Kimberly Shaw $50

“Coach” Mike and Anna Alphonso, Bob and Edith Kinne, Roberta and Denny Raspuzzi, and Tom Kinne Sr., from Mike and Phyllis Kinne $100

Bob and Edith, Bobby and Denny, and Tom, from Eugene Kinne $50

Earth Angels no longer with us, from Earth Angels Organization $200

Timothy, from his loving family $25

Walter, Ester and Suzanne Ring, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25

Donna and Ed Cook, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25

My son, Richard A. Race Sr., from Mom $25

My husband, Leonard A. Race Jr., from Evelyn $25

Carol and Dick Boardman, Rick and Cindy, Love, Bob and Deb Beham $100

Loved ones — family and friends, from Dave and Ellen Emprimo $100

Our parents, Ray and Marjorie Murray, Ernest and Ruth Baldesarre, from Raymond and Daru Maer Murray $250

Our Departed Comrades, from Murphy Leary American Legion Post 298 $200

Michael Obanhein and All Loved Ones, from Neil, Mary and family $25

Jed and Tara Blackwell, from Anonymous $50

Biffey, from Gerry $10

Dorothea A. Palmer, from Wayne Palmer $100

Kristin Pickford and Anthony Aquino, from Irene and Aimee $100

My husband, Bob, and my parents, Chuck and Shirley Dolby, from Sue TenBroeck $200

Thomas Kradel, from Beverly Kradel $100

Alan Decker, you are always in our hearts and thoughts. Love, Dad and Joanne $100

Today's total: $5,060

Total to date: $15,265

To reach goal: $24,735

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

