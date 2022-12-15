Watson Fund reaches $15K

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received additional donations totaling $5,060. To date, the fund has received $15,265 toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.
Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $25
Happy Holidays
Eugene Dellea $100
David H. Strassler $100
Judianne O’Brien $50
Victorine and James Torrico $100
Mildred and Pat Parsons $25
Great Barrington Rotary Club $1,000
Blackwell’s Pools and Patios — Nancy and Jason Blackwell $500
Wayne Woodard $200
Gary and Andrew from Barrington Brewery $300
Ed and Ruth McCormick $100
In lieu of cards
Lynn and Bill Barry $100
In memory of
Michael Obanhein and Steve Goretti, from Jim and Kim Obanhein $50
Dana Bartholomew, from Beth Bartholomew $200
Garrett Norton, Dick and Nancy Boyer, Clifford and Louise Moriarty, from Michael and Anne Moriarty and family $250
Dad, Billy Owens and Christine Owens, from Kimberly Shaw $50
“Coach” Mike and Anna Alphonso, Bob and Edith Kinne, Roberta and Denny Raspuzzi, and Tom Kinne Sr., from Mike and Phyllis Kinne $100
Bob and Edith, Bobby and Denny, and Tom, from Eugene Kinne $50
Earth Angels no longer with us, from Earth Angels Organization $200
Timothy, from his loving family $25
Walter, Ester and Suzanne Ring, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25
Donna and Ed Cook, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25
My son, Richard A. Race Sr., from Mom $25
My husband, Leonard A. Race Jr., from Evelyn $25
Carol and Dick Boardman, Rick and Cindy, Love, Bob and Deb Beham $100
Loved ones — family and friends, from Dave and Ellen Emprimo $100
Our parents, Ray and Marjorie Murray, Ernest and Ruth Baldesarre, from Raymond and Daru Maer Murray $250
Our Departed Comrades, from Murphy Leary American Legion Post 298 $200
Michael Obanhein and All Loved Ones, from Neil, Mary and family $25
Jed and Tara Blackwell, from Anonymous $50
Biffey, from Gerry $10
Dorothea A. Palmer, from Wayne Palmer $100
Kristin Pickford and Anthony Aquino, from Irene and Aimee $100
My husband, Bob, and my parents, Chuck and Shirley Dolby, from Sue TenBroeck $200
Thomas Kradel, from Beverly Kradel $100
Alan Decker, you are always in our hearts and thoughts. Love, Dad and Joanne $100
Today's total: $5,060
Total to date: $15,265
To reach goal: $24,735